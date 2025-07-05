EU to announce sanctions against Israel next week — news outlet

BRUSSELS, July 5. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will announce options for sanctions against Israel next week in connection with its military operation in the Gaza Strip, the Euractiv news outlet reported, citing sources.

Several scenarios are reportedly under consideration, including the complete or partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and sanctions against officials, servicemen, and citizens. Additionally, the sources said that the EU may restrict trade with Israel, impose an arms embargo, or suspend scientific and technical cooperation.

Euractiv pointed out that suspending the Association Agreement with the EU is only possible with unanimous support from national governments. The news outlet's sources say it is most likely the EU will limit itself to sanctions against specific individuals, as Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have already done.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss these potential measures on July 15. On the same day, Israel is scheduled to present a report on improvements to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.