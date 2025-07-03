Rostec to launch its own RUBx token, RT-Pay payment platform

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Rostec plans to launch its own RUBx token along with the RT-Pay payment platform this year, which will serve as a safe vehicle for carrying out money transactions both for companies and individuals, the state-run corporation reported.

"Each RUBx is backed by real obligations in rubles. This is legally fixed. The token to real ruble ratio is one to one. Plans are to launch the system this year, with Rostec serving as its operator," Rostec Deputy General Director Alexander Nazarov was quoted as saying.

The RT-Pay platform will be integrated into banking infrastructure, which will make it possible to carry out payments digitally and interact with external wallets or smart contracts, the state corporation explained. The RUBx token is based on the Tron blockchain. Its code will be posted on the GitHub platform, and it will also be verified by the independent international company CertiK.

The platform fully complies with Russian legislation, including the requirements of the Central Bank, as well as measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, Rostec noted.

"The new platform will be implemented in stages, considering the needs of various sectors of the economy. Particular attention will be paid to security issues and integration with the existing financial infrastructure. In the future, the ecosystem may become the basis for a number of innovative financial services and services," head of RUBx project Dmitry Shumayev was quoted as saying.