Russian envoy says UK, France, Germany complicit in US, Israeli attacks on Iran

LONDON, July 4. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, France and Germany played a role in spurring the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, so they can be considered complicit in these acts, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in a conversation with a TASS correspondent.

"These blatant violations of international law were accepted by London without any objections. But the British are not in a hurry to get involved in a major war in the Middle East either. So literally in the first hours following the [US] attack, London rushed to claim non-involvement in the shelling of Iran’s nuclear facilities at all levels," the diplomat said.

However, according to him, when one digs a little deeper, it becomes clear that this is not the case, "especially amid London’s - along with Berlin and Paris - long-time attempts to discredit the Iranian nuclear program." "This effectively makes these countries accomplices in this aggression," Kelin stated.

He explained that negotiations by representatives from the Eurotroika (the UK, Germany and France) with the Iranian side before the US strike and Israel’s attack on Iran had been held in Vienna. "The Eurotroika’s political directors made many trips there. They were doing all they could to pressure Iran on various parameters and enshrine in the IAEA’s (International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS) report and resolutions approved at its Board of Governors’ meetings the provision that the IAEA cannot fully confirm the absence of Iran’s program to develop nuclear weapons. It was precisely the most recent resolution of this kind that was used to justify American strikes on Iran," the envoy said.

"Against this background, the anti-Iranian campaign being carried out here is not surprising. Apparently, the plans of the British leadership have long ceased to include fostering a fair and equitable dialogue with Iran, much like with Russia," the ambassador concluded.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.