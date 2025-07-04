Russia open to Riyadh as venue for new talks with US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow is open to considering Saudi Arabia as a venue for a future in-person meeting between Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"We are ready to consider this hospitable and friendly location, as we did back in February during the Russia-US talks," Lavrov said. "We believe that both we and the Americans felt very comfortable there, and if new contacts are planned in the future – in coordination with Washington, of course - we will certainly keep Saudi Arabia in mind," he added.

Lavrov recalled that he and presidential aide Yury Ushakov had led the Russian delegation at the Moscow-Washington talks in Riyadh, while the US delegation was headed by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We did a pretty good job back then," the Russian foreign minister noted. "We reported on the course of our discussions in a very specific and substantive manner, without getting sidetracked by politicization or ideological bias."

Earlier, Ushakov told reporters that negotiations on stabilizing Russian-US relations – which were initially planned to be held in Moscow but were indefinitely postponed at Washington’s request – remain in limbo.