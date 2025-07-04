MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Since early 2025, as many as 135 children have been injured in Ukrainian attacks, and 13 minors have been killed, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, revealed at a news briefing.

Amid Russia-US talks, the Kiev regime has intensified strikes on Russian soil by 20-25%, with the number of those injured exceeding 22,500.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the news briefing.

Civilian casualties

- So far this year, "13 children have been killed and 135 minors have sustained wounds of varying severity," he said.

- Over that period, at least 2,572 people were injured, and at least 454 civilians were killed.

- A total of over 22,500 civilians have been affected by the actions of Ukrainian troops since February 2022, and one in three of them has been killed.

Increase in strikes

- Over the past three months alone, since the second phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held on March 18, "Ukraine has fired at least 26,627 munitions at civilian sites. Since the beginning of the year, this number has reached nearly 49,000 strikes," Miroshnik shared.

- Amid Russia-US talks, Ukraine has increased strikes on Russian soil by 20-25%. "Following the second phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States on March 18 of this year, we have observed a significant increase, nearly 20-25%, in Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets in Russia," the diplomat said.

- Subsequent rounds of negotiations have likewise been accompanied by new surges in terrorist activity by Ukrainian militants, which, "in stark contrast to [Vladimir] Zelensky’s lofty declarations about peace, speaks volumes about the Kiev regime’s true intentions," he maintained.

Establishing a buffer zone

- According to Miroshnik, the Kiev regime, by shelling peaceful Russian cities with long-range weapons, is forcing the issue of an expanded buffer zone. "By using long-range arms with an increasing reach on peaceful cities and civilians and trying to hinder the process of restoring normal life, the Kiev regime itself is raising the issue about the size of a buffer zone, necessary to separate insane and negotiation-allergic militants from the peaceful residents of Russian towns and villages," Miroshnik emphasized.

- The envoy pointed out that only the West’s cessation of support for Kiev will give a chance to bring back peace and stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, Donbass and Novorossiya.