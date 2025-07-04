President is always independent in making decisions, senior Russian security official says

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The hierarchy of decision making ends at the level of the head of state who is always independent and relies on his experience and principles in the process, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, addressing participants in the Time of Heroes program.

"There is a hierarchy of decision making everywhere, and it ends at the level of the president who always makes decisions on his own, relying on his own experience and principles," the Time of Heroes program quoted the senior security official as saying in a press release on its website.

Also, Medvedev, who held the posts of Russian president in 2008-2012 and prime minister in 2012-2020, shared lifehacks for top managers and statesmen, focusing on the importance of high moral values and lifelong learning, the press release reads. According to him, management technologies require innovation, original approaches, creative thinking, and utmost responsibility. "Top managers should always weigh their actions against decisions that they make. The `red lines’ are inside our head, but that does not mean that decision making has no limits," Medvedev emphasized.