Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "liberated the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Razino in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," it said.

Kiev loses over 1,305 troops along engagement line in past 24 hours - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 240 troops and five artillery systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 230 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 140 troops, a fuel depot and a materiel depot in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 440 troops and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 180 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 75 troops and three artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery systems in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions in the Sumy Region. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bessalovka, Kondratovka, Alekseyevka, Sadki, Yunakovka and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Okhrimovka, Volchanskiye Khutora and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, three motor vehicles and five field artillery systems in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Kupyansk, Peschanoye and Berezovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, 13 motor vehicles and an artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy fuel and materiel depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Shcherbinovka, Bondarnoye, Fyodorovka, Minkovka, Seversk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 140 personnel, three pickup trucks, a fuel depot and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Grodovka, Petrovskogo and Boikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 440 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and two field artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Poddubnoye, Voskresenka and Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Olgovskoye, Poltavka, Temirovka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka, Antonovka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 75 personnel, seven motor vehicles and three field artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike US-made HIMARS rocket launcher site in Ukraine operation

Russian forces struck a stationing area of US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, an assembly workshop and a storage facility of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, a stationing area of US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 locations," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian seaborne drone in Black Sea

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne drone in the Black Sea over the past day, the ministry reported.

"An enemy uncrewed boat was destroyed in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 169 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 169 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 169 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 66,777 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,112 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,573 multiple rocket launchers, 26,894 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,594 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.