West should get used to Moscow’s independent policy — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Western politicians should get used to the fact that Moscow makes its own decisions, Russian Federation Council International Affairs Committee Chairman Grigory Karasin said on Rossiya-24 television.

"People should get used to the fact that Russia makes its own decisions, picks its own recipe, and it can state this again sometimes in order to prove to its vis-a-vis that it means business," Karasin said in comments on US President Donald Trump's words that he wasn’t happy about the situation around Ukraine following his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Karasin said continued communication between the countries is important.

"Both the Americans and we get additional opportunities to explain directly, at the level of the first persons of the state, what is happening now, how we feel about it, what our goal is," he said.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the US held a phone call on July 3. It was the sixth time they spoke by phone since the start of the year, according to data compiled by TASS. The call lasted almost an hour, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. The heads of state discussed issues including a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the Middle East situation. Additionally, Putin and Trump discussed potential exchanges of films that promote traditional values shared by Russia and the US administration.