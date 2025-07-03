MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Several foreign countries have demanded that the Kiev regime bury the mercenaries who fought on its side in Ukraine, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies said.

"According to our information, some foreign countries require the official Kiev to bury mercenaries on the Ukrainian territory. This is due to the reluctance of a conditional Britain to get cemeteries with its citizens destroyed on the territory of Ukraine," the source said.

Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the British media confirmed information about the liquidation of British mercenary Benjamin Leo Burgess with the call sign Budgie near Andreyevka. The mercenary had been involved in the conflict since 2022, and at the time of his death was a UAV operator. In Britain, he worked as a cleaner, and in Ukraine he got involved in several scandals.