MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov Region gives Russian troops an opportunity to crush the Ukrainian armed forces' defense and push back their troops on this section of the front, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, told TASS.

The Russian Defense Minsitry reported the liberation of Melovoye earlier this Friday.

"The servicemen knocked out the militants of the Kiev regime from the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov Region. Advancing on this section of the front, our troops are pushing back the enemy and stretching their defense, threatening the Ukrainian units operating in the Volchansk and Kupyansk areas," Ganchev said.

He added that the Russian Armed Forces are systematically fulfilling the task of creating and expanding the buffer zone along the state border to ensure civilian safety.