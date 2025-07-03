IN BRIEF: What is known about death of Lugansk ex-mayor from terrorist attack

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Former head of Lugansk Manolis Pilavov has been killed by an explosion in the center of the city. Investigators classified the explosion as a terrorist attack. According to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by a female suicide bomber, the police said.

TASS compiled the main facts about the incident.

The circumstances of the incident

- The explosion occurred on the Taras Shevchenko Street in Lugansk at about 11:52 Moscow time.

- The Lugansk People’s Republic government later said one person was killed and three others injured.

- The explosion killed former head of the city Manolis Pilavov, the republic's police said.

- Pilavov was wanted in Ukraine, according to the database of its Interior Ministry.

- The former head of Lugansk was also in the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets.

- Pilavov was blown up by a female suicide bomber, according to preliminary information.

Investigation

- A criminal case was opened in connection with the incident.

- Investigators classified the explosion as a terrorist act, which killed the former mayor.

Reaction

- Pilavov headed the city during the most difficult period and made an invaluable contribution to its survival, said ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik.

- Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik said that Pilavov headed the city administration for nine years, and since 2014 he had been engaged in restoration of the urban economy.