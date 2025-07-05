Musk suggests Congress strategy for his hypothetical political party

NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. Elon Musk said that if members of his potential political party named America were able to win just a few seats in Congress, it would be enough to influence voting on controversial bills.

"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people," he wrote on X.

On his X account, Musk is polling followers about the idea of setting up the America Party. So far, about 63% of the 719,000 people that voted supported the creation of the new party.