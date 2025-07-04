On Independence Day, Elon Musk asks X users to decide if he should create America Party

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. On America's Independence Day, billionaire Elon Musk has launched a poll on his social media platform X asking users to vote on whether the country needs a new political party.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?" he wrote on his X account.

The voting on Musk’s proposal will last 24 hours. Within the first hour alone, over 81,000 users participated, with 64.8% supporting the idea of forming a new party.

Earlier, Musk called for the creation of a new political party, arguing that modern Americans "live in a one-party country" and that it is time for a party that "actually cares about the people."