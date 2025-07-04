IDF says controls around 65% of Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, July 4. /TASS/. The Israeli military has established control over 65% of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF now maintains operational control over approximately 65% of the Gaza Strip," it said, summing up the results of the resumed ground operation in the enclave since March.

Over this period, "the Israeli Air Force has struck over 7,500 terrorist infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, underground tunnel routes, and terrorists from the various terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said, adding that in the past week alone, more than 100 Palestinian radicals, including several Hamas commanders, were eliminated.

"The IDF and the ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the objectives of the war, with the goal of protecting the civilians of Israel, and the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular," it emphasized.