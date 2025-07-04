Putin enjoys strong support among Russians, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 78.5%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between June 23 and June 29, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78.5% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.8%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance decreased by 1% to 75.3%," the service said.

A total of 48.9% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 2.6%), while 49.7% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a decrease of 2.3%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 59.3% (a decrease of 1.6%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 35.3% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.8%), 30.2% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 1.2%), 23.7% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 0.5%), and 10.5% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 1.3%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 34.5% (a decrease of 0.8%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 0.1% to 9.7%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.4% to 11.2%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party decreased by 0.6% to 3.5%, while backing for the New People party increased by 0.6% to 6.4%.