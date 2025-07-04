Trump, Zelensky discuss supply of air defense to Kiev in phone call — reporter

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky discussed the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, Barak Ravid, a correspondent for Axios, wrote on X.

Ravid quoted a source familiar with the conversation as saying that Trump spoke to Zelensky on Friday morning East Coast time and that the call lasted around 40 minutes.

The Financial Times wrote on July 3, citing sources, that Trump and Zelensky will discuss the abrupt pause in some major US weapons deliveries to Kiev. On July 2, The New York Times reported that the United States will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems, and some other weapons to Ukraine.

However, Trump said on Thursday that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the United States itself needs these weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Trump in a phone call on Thursday that Russia is still working out the dates for a new round of talks with the Kiev regime. The two leaders did not discuss the halt in US weapons supplies to Kiev, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.