MELITOPOL, July 4. /TASS/. The disconnection of the Dneprovskaya electricity line caused the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to lose its external power supply, forcing the facility to switch to diesel generators, the plant’s press service reported.

"As a result of the disconnection of the high-voltage Dneprovskaya 750 kV line, the Zaporozhye NPP lost external power supply. Auxiliary power is now being provided by diesel generators," the statement said.

The press service added that the causes of the disconnection are currently under investigation. According to the plant, the incident did not pose any threat to the facility’s security. Backup generators at the ZNPP are stocked with enough fuel to operate for 20 days.

"The station’s equipment remains in a safe condition, with personnel closely monitoring its operation. No violations of safety limits or conditions have been recorded. The radiation background at the NPP, as well as in the sanitary protection and surveillance zones, is continuously monitored and remains within natural levels," the report stated.

In January, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS that the plant originally had four power lines designed to transmit electricity to consumers, but two of these lines went out of service during the hostilities.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, comprising six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. Currently, all units are in a state of cold shutdown and are not generating electricity.

Since 2022, Ukraine has shelled both residential areas of Energodar and the plant’s territory using artillery and drones. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission has been permanently stationed at the plant since September 2022, with its personnel regularly rotated.