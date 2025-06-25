Russian cabinet approves creation of Russia-Eritrea cooperation commission

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved the creation of a Russian-Eritrean commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. A respective decree has been published on the website of legal information.

The cabinet has tasked the Russian Economic Development Ministry with holding talks with the Eritrean side, as well as signing an agreement on the creation of such a commission, allowing minor changes to be made to its draft.

According to the draft agreement presented in the document, it will be valid for five years with the possibility of automatic extension for the same period.