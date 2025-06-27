MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not save Vladimir Zelensky for he has made too many mistakes, said deputy head of the Main Military and Political Department of the Russian army, commander of the Akhmat special forces of the Defense Ministry, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

"I don't think Trump will save Zelensky, because Zelensky has made too many mistakes for Trump not to stand up for him," Alaudinov told TASS, noting that the current US president knows how to achieve the goals he sets for himself from people.

He said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back, "then give a new one, then change his strategy."

"Of course, we need to understand that only Russia is a friend of Russia. All the others are relative friends. This is why we must clearly play our own game in each of these games and do everything to ensure that we win in each of these games in the interests of our state, and not to be on good terms with someone. That's the whole point. We have two allies: the army and the navy," he added.