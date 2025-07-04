Macron says no progress made with Russia on Ukraine front

PARIS, July 4. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron reported a lack of progress in talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict with Russia.

Commenting on his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the French leader told BFMTV that "there remain differences between Paris and Moscow." "I cannot say that there has been any progress in the discussion on Ukraine, for a ceasefire agreement should be reached first and talks resumed," he shared.

According to him, "a ceasefire would pave the way for peace."

Earlier, Putin told his US counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call that Russia is still working out the dates for a new round of talks with the Kiev regime.