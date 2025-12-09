Fire at Novosibirsk college extinguished after affecting 700 sq m

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 9. /TASS/. Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have extinguished a fire at the A. S. Makarenko Pedagogical College No. 1 in Novosibirsk, which affected an area of approximately 700 square meters, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

"The fire, which covered around 700 square meters, has been brought under control and extinguished. Firefighters are continuing to spray the building and inspect structural elements to ensure there are no hidden smoldering hot spots," the department said.