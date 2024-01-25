Year-round marine resort to be built in Kaliningrad Region — official

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. The year-round sea resort White Dune will be created in the Kaliningrad Region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"The large-scale White Dune project is being developed in the territory of the Kaliningrad Region. According to project parameters declared by the region, over 10,500 hotel suites are expected to be created. This is a giant project," Chernyshenko said.

"The amount of private investments in the tourist infrastructure will be about 400 bln rubles ($4.4 bln), under preliminary estimates of the region," the official noted. The tourist traffic to the region will grow by 1.1 mln people per year owing to resort development, according to preliminary estimates.