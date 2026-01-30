MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has ultimately turned into an instrument of Western propaganda by rejecting Donbass and Crimea the right to self-determination, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

She also said that Moldova’s Russophobia is pushing the country "to nowhere" and costs it too high.

TASS has compiled her key statements.

Meetings on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

"The Ukrainian army has intensified its deliberate attacks" on civilians after the trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24.

Over the past week, 99 people have been affected by Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks, with 15 of them being killed and 84 wounded, including four children.

The Russian foreign ministry won’t comment on the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi. "I’d rather refrain from commenting on the upcoming meeting at this point. We will do this later."

Guterres’ statements on Donbass

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ remarks that the right to self-determination is not applicable to Donbass are a "surprising, bizarre statement."

The UN chief has "finally ended up as an instrument of Western propaganda" by denying Donbass’ right to self-determination.

Threat to navigation

Russia will take "all measures at its disposal" if norms of law with respect to its ships are violated.

There is no link between the Grinch tanker that was detained by the French Navy and Russia: "As for the above-mentioned tanker, data from open sources indicate that there is no link to our country."

Crisis in Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky prefers to gloss over the fact that he and his "gang" are the reason "behind today’s deplorable situation in Ukraine, including the energy crisis."

At first, Zelensky said he wouldn’t come to Davos, showing solidarity with his embattled compatriots, "but as soon as an opportunity for a meeting with the US president emerged, Zelensky immediately forgot about the suffering of millions of his compatriots, who have to live without electricity, water, and heating. And rushed headlong to Switzerland on January 22."

Zelensky’s speech

Zelensky’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos can be seen as "the ravings of an aggressive madman."

"Remember, they recently beat their chests that Russia allegedly does not want peace. For some reason, no one wants to call things as they are - that Zelensky’s the one who doesn’t want peace."

The European Union is beginning to see the Kiev regime’s "terrorist nature" and "barbaric methods" Zelensky is practicing in interstate relations "with the blessing from his Western sponsors."

Some European countries are beginning to see the Kiev regime’s actions for what they are, "realistic voices are beginning to be heard."

West’s Russophobic policy

Russia demands Germany allow "immediate consular access" to the Russian national who was detained for raising humanitarian aid for Donbass.

Russia strongly condemns the arrest of scientist Alexander Gaponenko, who was sentenced in Latvia after speaking at a scientific conference, as a "politicized verdict based on false and fabricated accusations."

Flourishing Russophobia in Moldova is pushing the country "to nowhere" at a great cost: "Russophobia is expensive and senseless."

The Ukrainian culture ministry’s accusations against National Opera dancers Natalia Matsak and Sergey Krivokon for performing Swan Lake abroad are an example of "Neanderthal de-Russification."

Russia slams the Latvian Olympic Committee’s initiative to ban any communication with Russian and Belarusian athletes as elevating nationalism to the extreme level of neo-Nazism: "It is truly neo-Nazism when people are prohibited from communicating on grounds of nationality."

Nord Stream investigation

Russia hopes Warsaw "will fulfill its obligations under the convention" and will not give a safe haven to the man suspected of blowing up the Nord Steam pipelines: "We have noted how quickly Italy extradited the suspect in the terror attack to Germany. Poland, on the contrary, is seeking to hamper efforts to find the truth by providing shelter to another suspected criminal, Vladimir Zhuravlev of Ukraine."

Moscow will not accept at face value the theory that "only Ukrainians" were behind the Nord Stream blasts.

"The theory that Western secret services were involved requires a proper investigation."

Ban on Russian gas

If the European Union fails to implement its commitments under the long-term gas contracts, Russia will "use all the tools it has" to ensure the rights of exporters.

"Russia has been successfully re-directing its gas supplies to new centers of global economic growth, primarily in Asia, for quite a long time."

Situation around Iran

Russia hopes that Western countries will revise their "damning policy" of sanctions against the Iranian people and stop using "human rights topics to hide their course toward regime changes."

Russia hopes that "common sense will prevail" amid the numerous forecasts of the inevitability of another attack on Iran.

Russia’s position on Iran "has not changed," much attention is paid to the situation in that country in bilateral contacts.