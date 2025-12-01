Europe done with guarantees project for Ukraine, waits for US clarifications — Macron

PARIS, December 1. /TASS/. European states have finalized their draft proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine after the conflict ends and they are now waiting for the United States to provide specifics regarding their role in the provision of such guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We have just rounded up our work regarding security guarantees, as I have already said, and they are important for the provision of security to Europeans, the French and Italians," Macron stated following his talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Paris.

"Important discussions are set to be held in the coming days between representatives from the United States and the 'Coalition of the Willing' in order to clarify the US role regarding these guarantees, in line with agreements that we reached last week," Macron stated.

"Simultaneously, Russia will sit down with the US mediator to lay out its stance," the French president added.

Top diplomats of Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland, France, Germany and the European Union agreed earlier in the year following their consultations in London that they stood by their commitment to provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, which include the idea of possibly creating a coalition of air, ground and naval deterrent forces that could help rebuild the Ukrainian army in the future.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously stated that the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, under any flag and in any capacity, poses a threat to Russia. According to him, Russia will not accept this under any circumstances.