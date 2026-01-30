Wheat to Cameroun shipped first time from Russian Baltic seaport

ST. PETERSBURG, January 30. /TASS/. A batch of wheat amounting to 47,700 metric tons was for the first time shipped to Cameroun from the Russian Baltic seaport of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region, the press service of the Federal Center for Assessment of Safety and Quality of Agricultural Products said.

Specialists from the St. Petersburg branch of the Center "for the first time tested wheat of Russian origin for dispatch to Cameroun. The batch with the volume of 47,700 metric tons was shipped from the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region," the press service said.

"A new destination of grain shipments is the sign of growing interest in Russian wheat. Cameroun became the fourteenth African nation, to which grain was shipped over the last two years from ports of the Leningrad Region under control of our specialists," Director of St. Petersburg Branch of the Federal Center Anita Milekhina said.

Russian Baltic seaports in the Leningrad Region dispatched 199,000 metric tons of grain since the start of 2026 to Congo, Morocco, Angola, Nigeria and Israel, including 188,000 metric tons of wheat.