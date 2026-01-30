LONDON, January 30. /TASS/. Europe has rejected Zelensky's claims that Ukraine did not receive the next batch of missiles for Patriot air defense systems because European countries allegedly did not pay for the delivery from the US under the PURL program, Reuters reported.

Two European officials familiar with the program's deliveries emphasized that these claims are incorrect, though they did not provide any details.

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine did not receive an additional shipment of Patriot missiles from the US because European countries did not pay for the delivery under the PURL program.

"The US does not give us missiles for free. We can have different attitudes toward this. They are paid for by Europe. This tranche was not paid for under PURL. The missiles did not arrive," he noted.

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14. Under this mechanism, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stocks. Deliveries under PURL are to take place every two to three weeks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Western arms supplies will not be a panacea for Kiev capable of influencing the course of hostilities and will be systematically destroyed by the Russian military.