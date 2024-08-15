Russian-Belarusian drills to involve S-300, Tor-M2 missile systems

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. Combat firing drills involving S-300 and Tor-M2 missile systems will take place during a joint Russian-Belarusian exercise at the Ashuluk training range in southern Russia, Colonel Alexey Motyl, commander of the Eighth Electronic Reconnaissance Brigade of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said.

"The Ashuluk training range will host combat firing drills involving the S-300 and Tor-M2 missile systems," the Belarusian Defense Ministry quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the country’s Defense Ministry announced that the troops and equipment of Air Force units, air defense, missile and artillery forces had been deployed to the Russian training range by train and aircraft. Missile units, as well as radio and aircraft crews are expected to perform combat training tasks during the drills. In addition, troops will test their skills in carrying out combat launches from missile systems and multiple rocket launchers. Colonel Mikhail Matrosov, deputy commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, announced in early August that the exercise would involve a total of about 4,000 troops and 150 pieces of equipment.