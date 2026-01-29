Ukraine is Western pawn for creating direct threats to Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is a pawn, an instrument of the West, which it uses to create direct threats to Russia's security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media.

"Do we regard this conflict as a major confrontation between Russia and the West? The answer is yes," the minister said.