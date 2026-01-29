Russia to showcase new aircraft, air defense systems at Airshow China 2026

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport weapons exporter (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will showcase the latest Russian defense industry products – aircraft and air defense systems – at this November’s international aerospace exhibition Airshow China 2026, the company’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev met with Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov during a working visit to the People’s Republic of China.

"During the meeting, the head of the Russian special exporter announced that Rosoboronexport will organize the Russian exhibit at the Airshow China 2026 international aerospace exhibition, which will take place in November of this year. The company will present the newest Russian defense industry products – aircraft and air defense systems," the company’s press service said.

The company noted that Mikheev showed great appreciation for the Russian diplomatic mission’s assistance in implementing mutually beneficial Russian-Chinese military-technical cooperation projects and personally thanked Morgulov for his assistance in comprehensively supporting Rosoboronexport at the interstate level. The company CEO emphasized that it was thanks to the interaction between the USSR and China in 1953 that the modern system of military-technical cooperation between Russia and foreign countries was established.

"We have witnessed a major evolution in bilateral military-technical cooperation, with a wide range of matters being addressed. As our cooperation developed, trust and a broad partnership between specialized organizations and defense enterprises in Russia and China grew and strengthened, business and friendly ties between Russian and Chinese specialists were formed, mutual respect was established, and everyone's understanding of the mutual benefits of military-technical cooperation between Russia and China deepened. The role of the Russian Embassy in China, its leadership, and staff is of paramount importance in this process," Mikheyev noted, as quoted by the press service.

He added that Rosoboronexport marked its 25th anniversary last year, and that since its inception, it has been "inextricably linked to the development of military-technical cooperation with China" and the "strengthening of ties" between the two countries. The world's largest airshow, Airshow China, was the first exhibition in which the Russian special exporter participated. It was also at this exhibition in 2024 that the newest Russian fifth-generation fighter, the Su-57, was presented to the international public for the first time.

"The word 'for the first time' characterizes Russia-China military-technical relations. China became the first customer and importer of Russia’s S-400 Triumf latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system, Su-35 fighters, and many other high-tech weapons," Mikheev concluded.