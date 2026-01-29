Putin considers establishment of full-fledged Palestinian state matter of principle

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the creation of a full-fledged Palestinian state is a matter of principle.

"We have repeatedly discussed the situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and joint efforts aimed at improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. However, a fundamental issue is, of course, resolving the question of the establishment of a full-fledged Palestinian state that would coexist in peace and security with Israel," Putin stated at the opening of negotiations with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Such a policy, Putin pointed out, "will make it possible to achieve an indeed sustainable settlement and ensure long-term stability in the region.".