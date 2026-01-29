Drafting START Treaty anew, as Trump proposes, will be long, complicated — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Drafting another Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START), as US President Donald Trump has proposed, will take a long time and be complex, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing on Washington's position the expiration of the current New START treaty will not be a problem.

"You know the position voiced by President Trump – well, when this document expires, we'll make another, even better one," the Kremlin spokesman recalled. "We'll see how the situation develops."

"Drafting a new one is long and complicated; there are many factors involved," Peskov noted.

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not consider the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in February a problem, as he would prefer to negotiate a more favorable agreement. Washington, however, has strongly insisted that China's nuclear potential should be included in a future treaty. At the same time, the US has not stated that it is necessary to include in the New START its NATO nuclear allies, Britain and France.

Russia proposed continuing to adhere to New START restrictions for another year after the New START expires, but has not received any official response from Washington regarding this initiative. As for China's participation, Moscow maintains that this is entirely Beijing's own business to make a decision and respects any choice the Chinese side will make.