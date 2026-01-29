CSTO ready to resume interaction with OSCE — secretary general

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to resume interaction with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which was paused through the West’s fault, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with media, published on the Allies. CSTO website.

"Regarding interaction with the OSCE, due to the current tensions on the continent, which some Western countries have transferred to the pan-European organization, contacts have been put on hold, not at our initiative. Of course, we are closely monitoring the processes taking place in the OSCE and are ready to resume interaction," Masadykov said.

He stressed that a lack of cooperation is always counterproductive, especially since Europe has accumulated a large number of issues that affect all countries on the continent to a comparable extent.