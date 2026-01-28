Russian deputy foreign minister discusses situation around Iran with Turkish envoy

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has discussed the situation around Iran with Turkish ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic, the ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on the developments in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and the current situation around Iran. Initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian crisis were also touched upon," it said in a statement.

They also "discussed in detail the current situation in the Middle East, with a focus on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, including international efforts to achieve a sustainable end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, provide comprehensive humanitarian assistance, and prospects for reviving the peace process on a generally recognized international legal basis."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he hopes that Iran will come to the negotiating table and sign a deal renouncing nuclear weapons. Otherwise, Trump said, the US would attack Iran with far greater fury than in 2025.