EU’s diplomacy chief excludes possibility of creating European army outside NATO

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ruled out the idea of establishing a European army that would duplicate NATO.

"Every European country has an army, and the 23 countries’ armies are also part of NATO structure, so I can’t imagine that countries will create a separate European army," Kallas said upon arrival for an EU foreign ministers meeting in response to a question from a Ukrainian reporter about the possibility of establishing a European army based on Ukraine’s army.

"In the military, you have to have a very straight and understandable chain of command so that whenever something happens it’s clear who gives orders to whom. If we create parallel structures, then it’s just going to blur the picture," she explained.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told EU countries to "keep on dreaming" if they think that they can defend themselves without the United States as he addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos.