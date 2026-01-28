At least 10 countries interested in Russia’s quantum technologies — expert

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. At least ten countries have expressed interest in Russia’s experience in developing quantum computing, Rosatom’s Director for Quantum Technologies Ekaterina Solntseva said at the first industry conference on quantum technologies.

"A wide range of countries are reaching out to us for the experience we have already gained in developing our quantum program," Solntseva said.

According to the presentation accompanying her remarks, the number of priority partner countries interested in Russian quantum products is at least ten. Solntseva emphasized that this interest is commercial in nature. "In terms of science, China is undoubtedly our number one partner," she noted.

Russia’s quantum project, Solntseva said, is among the most efficient in the world in terms of the ratio between financial investment and results achieved. "There are the United States and China, which are far ahead — they started earlier and invested more, and they were able to consolidate a large share of the scientific community. Then there is a group of around 10 countries that have launched their quantum programs over the past decade. And there are countries that are closely watching those ten to see who has achieved what. Of course, they also look at the United States and China. But it must be understood that the US and China are leaders that are not particularly interested in sharing what they have. That is why greater attention is focused on those ten countries that began developing quantum programs, and among them, our quantum program has proven to be the strongest," Solntseva said.

She added that while Russia ranks 11th in terms of funding for government quantum computing programs, it has demonstrated one of the highest practical results among countries that entered the quantum race after the leaders — the United States and China.