Media speculation on US plans to impose naval blockade on Cuba deeply concerning — MFA

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Media reports about plans by the US administration to impose a naval blockade on Cuba are deeply alarming in light of recent events in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"Such speculation cannot but cause deep concern against the backdrop of the US’s forcible seizure of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in early January, in violation of the fundamental rules and principles of international law. This is all the more so given that representatives of the US administration have repeatedly made threats against Cuba, indicating their readiness to ‘blow everyone up there,’ and also pressuring Havana to agree to some kind of deal," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova recalled that Cuba has been suffering from an illegitimate economic, trade, and financial blockade imposed by Washington for almost 70 years. "At the same time, the US is resorting to all kinds of tricks to tighten it even further, including by placing Cuba on the odious list of ‘countries sponsoring terrorism,’" she said.

In this regard, Moscow hopes that these publications are not rooted in truth, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed. "Common sense must prevail in Washington. Otherwise, we would see a new gross violation of international law, with the US placing its national legislation and sanctions regime above existing international legal norms, inhumanely infringing on the everyday life of Cuban citizens and provoking a humanitarian crisis on the island," the diplomat added.

"Our solidarity with the Cuban people and the leadership of Cuba is unshakable," Zakharova concluded.