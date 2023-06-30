Russia sees no unfriendly nations, but there exist hostile governments — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. There are no nations that are unfriendly toward Russia, there are only unfriendly governments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an online briefing on Friday.

"There are no nations that have been unfriendly toward us. Perhaps, it would be more accurate to say that we have certain governments that are unfriendly [toward Russia], but as for [their] peoples, well, we have never experienced any problems with them," including with Greece and the Greek people, Lavrov said, when asked for comment by a Greek reporter.

Russia’s top diplomat also said that if there was interest in Greece in carrying out various humanitarian projects in Russia, then Moscow would welcome any such proposals. "I don’t see any problems with them (representatives of Greek organizations - TASS) coming up with relevant proposals and submitting them to us," Lavrov said.