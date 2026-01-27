Russia hopes Moldova accepts credentials from its ambassador

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed hope that Moldova will comply with the Vienna 1961 Convention and accept credentials from Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov.

"We would like to remind you that the basis for the ambassadors to perform their functions is to request and receive an agreman, transfer copies of credentials to the Foreign Ministry of the host country and obtain accreditation. All this has been done," the diplomat said.

"I would like to hope that Chisinau will not supplement the history of diplomacy with another case when the leadership of a country participating in the Vienna Convention of 1961 is unable to accept credentials from the ambassador of a foreign state with which it has diplomatic relations," Zakharova said.