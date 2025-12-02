FACTBOX: Russian tanker Midvolga 2 targeted in Black Sea

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The tanker Midvolga 2, en route from Russia to Georgia carrying a cargo of sunflower oil, came under attack 80 miles off the coast of Turkey, the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport, Rosmorrechflot, later confirmed the incident.

TASS has gathered the key information about the raid.

Incident details

- On December 2, at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) Rosmorrechflot received reports of a drone strike on the Russian Midvolga 2 in the Black Sea, the agency told TASS.

- The tanker sustained minor damage to the superstructure, with no leaks, Rosmorrechflot clarified.

- Currently, all 13 crew members are healthy, and the ship is not requesting assistance.

- The ship is proceeding toward Sinop with its engines operating.

- This is the third attack on tankers within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea in the past five days.

Reaction

- A security corridor could be established for civilian ships in the Black Sea, Turkish security expert Gungor Yavuzarslan said.

- The Turkish Navy could take on the task of ensuring safe navigation, he noted.

Ship characteristics

- According to publicly available sources, the 140-meter Midvolga 2 was built in 2014 and sails under the Russian flag.

- Its home port is the Great Port of St. Petersburg.

- It is owned by the Moscow-based Middle Volga Shipping Co.