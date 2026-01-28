Holocaust, Leningrad siege sharing remembrance date highlights Nazi atrocities — Putin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The coincidence of memorial dates, the UN-established remembrance of Holocaust victims and the anniversary of the complete lifting of the siege of Leningrad, reminds people of the atrocities perpetrated by Nazism, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with representatives of the Jewish community.

"The fact that this day, in accordance with the well-known decision of the United Nations General Assembly, coincides with the day of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the siege, does not seem accidental," the Russian leader stated. "After all, this is also a crime associated with the destruction of an entire large settlement, and the primary victims were civilians, of all nationalities."

"Those were civilians, non-combatants, as they say in such cases, not military personnel. The Nazis simply set themselves the goal of destroying an entire city," Putin emphasized. "Of course, this is also a crime against humanity, an entirely obvious thing."