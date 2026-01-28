Number of refugees in Kurdish areas of Syria reaches 350,000

BEIRUT, January 28. /TASS/. Military actions in northeastern Syria have led to the mass displacement of the Kurdish population, with the number of refugees who have left their homes exceeding 350,000, the head of the Displaced Persons Affairs Department of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration, Sheikhmas Ahmed, told North Press.

"Most of the refugees from the provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, which are controlled by government forces, are currently sheltering in the cities of Qamishli, Kobani, and Hasakah, where they have been provided with necessary assistance," he noted.

Ahmed indicated that international humanitarian organizations have temporarily halted their activities in northeastern Syria due to the deteriorating security situation. According to him, this has worsened the plight of the displaced persons. "We are experiencing an acute shortage of food and medicine," he emphasized.

On January 27, Al-Ikhbariya reported that Syrian internal security forces will be deployed in Hasakah and Qamishli, the largest Kurdish-inhabited cities in the country’s northeast following talks in Damascus between Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and the commander of the Kurdish coalition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, who came to an agreement regarding a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts.