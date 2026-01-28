Putin voices support for Syrian leader’s efforts to restore territorial integrity

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow has always called for restoring Syria’s territorial integrity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"We have closely followed your efforts to restore Syria’s territorial integrity. I would like to congratulate you on the process gaining momentum. We have always called for restoring the territorial integrity of Syria, you know that. And we support all your efforts to that end," Putin stressed.

According to Putin, the integration of the Trans-Euphrates region will be important in this regard. He expressed hope that it would contribute to restoring the country’s territorial integrity in general.

Al-Sharaa approved a ceasefire agreement with Kurdish units on January 18. Under the deal, the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates are coming under the full control of the Syrian interim government, all Kurdish civilian institutions in the Al-Hasakah governorate will be incorporated into the Syrian government, and the Syrian army will safeguard the security of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region.