Russia expects specifics from US on stabilization force for Gaza — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to provide details about its idea for an international stabilization force for the Gaza Strip, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We are waiting for more specifics from the American side about the deployment of international stabilization forces to the Strip, including the makeup, size, and mandate of the mission," he pointed out at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

The Russian envoy noted that the effectiveness of such forces "would directly depend on whether the parties accept them, as well as on their ability to impartially carry out missions under their mandate." "The use of force must be severely restricted so that peacekeepers don’t become a party to the conflict," Nebenzya stressed. "Basically, we believe that the further implementation of the peace plan will require the mediators to focus on a search for a comprehensive negotiated solution to the issue of disarming Palestinian groups and withdrawing Israeli troops from Gaza. Attempts to resolve the situation by using military force will lead nowhere," he added.

Nebenzya also emphasized that any plans to forcefully resettle Gazans were unacceptable, regardless of the pretext.

In October 2025, Israel and Hamas - with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey - agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory. On October 13, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed the remains of 4 out of 28 captives over to Israel. On January 26, the Israeli military brought home the remains of the last person on the hostage list.

The second phase of the Gaza deal envisages the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the launch of enclave governance structures, including the Board of Peace.