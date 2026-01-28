Thirteen mutual visits between Syria, Russia took place in 2025 — Syrian leader

TUNISIA, January 28. /TASS/. Syrian and Russian delegations made 13 visits to each other’s country in the past year, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Thirteen mutual visits by Syrian and Russian delegations took place last year," he pointed out.

Al-Sharaa made his first working visit to Russia on October 15, 2025; his meeting with Putin lasted two and a half hours. The Syrian leader stated during the talks that Damascus sought to relaunch relations with Moscow.