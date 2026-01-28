Poland to cut child support for unemployed Ukrainians starting February 1

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Unemployed Ukrainian refugees in Poland will lose their right to government-funded child support starting on February 1, the onet.pl portal reported quoting the Office of Social Insurance.

According to it, the changes will affect about 150,000 Ukrainians, who will need to submit a new application and confirm that they are eligible for payments under new criteria, including proof of employment. Only parents of children with disabilities, as well as those applying for benefits for a child with Polish citizenship, are exempt. Parents will also need to confirm that the child attends a Polish school or kindergarten.

According to the Polish Interior Ministry, about one million Ukrainians live in the republic under a special refugee status. In September, Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed the last extension of this status, while benefits for Ukrainian refugees were restricted. For instance, the list of free medical services was reduced and unemployment benefits stopped.