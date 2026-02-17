Russian stock indices accelerate decline as talks on Ukraine settlement start in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices accelerated their decline to 0.41% during the main trading session after the start of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on settling the Ukrainian conflict in Geneva.

As of 3:50 p.m. Moscow time (12:50 p.m. GMT), before the start of the talks, the MOEX index was down 0.02% to 2,781.99 points, while the RTS index also edged down 0.02% to 1,143.81 points.

By 3:58 p.m. Moscow time (12:58 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had declined to 2,771.17 points (-0.41%), while the RTS Index was down 0.41% to 1,139.36 points.

At the opening of trading at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX and RTS Indexes were up 0.21% to 2,788.34 and 1,146.42 points, respectively.