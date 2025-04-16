Russia’s president, Qatar’s emir to discuss Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A potential topic of discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will be the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, as well as the situation in the Middle East, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"An exchange of views between Putin and the Emir of Qatar on Ukrainian matters will definitely take place. There will also be discussions on regional issues, as the area is fraught with conflict potential. Qatar plays a significant role in efforts to resolve many pressing situations. We highly value the potential and current level of our trade and economic collaboration, as well as our constructive dialogue on a range of topics, including the most sensitive ones," Peskov stated in response to journalists' inquiries about possible discussion points during the Emir's planned visit to Russia.

Qatar’s head of state plans to visit Russia on April 17. During his visit to Moscow, he intends to discuss with the Russian leadership the situation in Syria, the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine, Minister of State at the Qatari Foreign Ministry Mohammed al-Khulaifi told TASS.