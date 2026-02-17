Precious metals futures decline by up to 7.2%

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Futures prices for precious metals — platinum, palladium, gold, and silver — on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX (a division of NYMEX) posted declines ranging from 2.67% to 7.2%, according to trading data.

As of 4:45 p.m. Moscow time, the March 2026 palladium futures contract on NYMEX stood at $1,686.5 per troy ounce (-0.99%), while April 2026 platinum futures fell 3.04% to $2,014 per troy ounce.

At the same time, April 2026 gold futures on COMEX were priced at $4,942.3 per troy ounce (-2.06%), and March 2026 silver futures were trading at $74.43 per troy ounce (-4.53%).

As of 5:02 p.m. Moscow time, palladium futures extended their decline to $1,658 per troy ounce (-2.67%), platinum futures dropped 4.09% to $1,992.2 per troy ounce, gold fell to $4,872.4 per troy ounce (-3.45%), and silver futures decreased to $72.35 per troy ounce (-7.2%).