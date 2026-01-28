LUGANSK, January 28. /TASS/. Western secret services are actively working to destabilize Georgia in an effort to create heightened tensions along Russia's borders, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, has told TASS.

He explained, "Western intelligence agencies are determined to maintain and manipulate the situation in Georgia. They are engaging in bribery and blackmail, infiltrating security agencies with hundreds of millions of dollars. The so-called 'deep state' in Europe and other intelligence entities aim to turn Georgia into a second Ukraine. Similar efforts are underway in Moldova and other post-Soviet states, all with the goal of escalating tensions near Russia’s borders."

Vodolatsky also pointed to a shift in perception among some nations. "More countries that were previously influenced by anti-Russian propaganda are beginning to realize they were misled. The veil is lifting, and they now see that they were deceived. These nations understand that restoring relations with Russia is in their best interest. This realization is also spreading among those countries that are part of Russia's inner circle," he added.