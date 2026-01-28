Syrian president notes importance of Russia’s role in stabilizing Middle East

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia plays a significant role in stabilizing the situation in Syria and the entire Middle East, interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is playing a historic role in achieving unity and stabilizing the situation not only in Syria, but also in the region [as a whole]. We hope that these efforts will continue until the Middle East region attains a higher development and prosperity," he said.

Al-Sharaa also thanked Putin for efforts in this direction.

He said Damascus and Moscow have a lot of topics to work on and discuss.

"And I hope that we will discuss them in detail during our meeting, that it will be fruitful," the Syrian president said.

He said he was "happy to visit Russia for the second time." Al-Sharaa drew attention to the weather in Moscow, saying that "I saw a lot of snow on the way from the airport. I remembered how many military operations were undertaken by some sides to reach Moscow, but the steadfastness of the people and even the weather helped you to protect your land," he said.

On October 15, al-Sharaa made his first working visit to Russia, when he held his first meeting with Putin, which lasted 2.5 hours. At the talks, the Syrian leader announced Damascus’ desire to restart relations with Moscow.